The Jackson Police Department has received a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). The grant, which will continue through September, will help finance the purchase and installation of mobile computers for department vehicles and will facilitate the electronic reporting of all traffic crash data.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to that goal.”
The mission of the Jackson Police Department is to provide excellent service and protection through leadership and partnership with the community.
“With a huge thank you to GOHS, our plans for the future ascend from the past,” said Jackson Police Chief James Morgan. “Safety for the citizens of Jackson is a full-time job and should never be a part-time practice.”
For more information on the Jackson Police Department’s award, contact Sophia Brazell at 770-775-7878 or email sophia.brazell@cityofjacksonga.com.
For more information on the GOHS and its highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.
