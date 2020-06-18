With expectations of more than 200 people taking part in a peaceful Juneteenth march and celebration on Friday, Jackson Police Chief James Morgan updated the Jackson City Council Tuesday night on the city's operational plan for the event.
Hosted by the Jackson Renaissance Group, the march and celebration has a three-fold purpose. The first is to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The second is to march against police brutality, and the third is to encourage voter registration.
Morgan said he has had good dialogue with the organizer, Mequell Mayfield.
"So far, things have gone well," Morgan said. "Mayfield has worked well with us in the past. He answered all the questions and seems to be in compliance with all the rules and regulations for the program.
"Right now as we know it, it is a peaceful march," Morgan added. "We don't have any indication of any rioters or things like that, but when you have something like this, anything is possible. We probably will have some anti-protesters, and we will take care of that along the way."
Marchers are expected to start gathering at the city parking lot at the corner of Oak and First streets around 5 p.m. Morgan said the marchers are being encouraged to park in the city parking lots and spaces and walk to the march site, rather park than on private property.
The march will begin at 6 p.m. and will start at the corner of First and Oak streets, walk east one block down First Street, turn right on Mulberry Street, proceed across the square and Third Street on Mulberry Street, turn right on Byars Street, turn right on Oak Street, cross Third Street again, and return to the city parking lot at First and Oak streets. It is expected to end with a speech and a voter registration drive.
The city permit for the march allows for a two-hour timeframe and the event must conclude and the participants disperse at 8 p.m.
Morgan said all Jackson Police officers, along with deputies from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, and 12 troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, will be coordinating the march and be stationed along the route.
"Along the route we will station officers inside businesses to try to eliminate anyone who may try to cause damage to these properties," Morgan noted.
The chief added that surrounding law enforcement agencies that Jackson has mutual aid agreements with will also be on standby to assist if needed. Morgan added that Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital will also be on alert.
"From this point, I think that we have done everything that we can do right now to be ready for it," Morgan said, "and I strongly feel that we are ready and hope that everything will go well."
Mayor Kay Pippin noted that the city is providing portable toilets at the city parking lot on Oak and First for the convenience of the participants, and that the permit the city granted for the march and celebration also has the conditions that participants are required to wear masks and honor social distancing.
