OfficersHonored (2).jpg

Officer Thomas Lucas and Officer Diana Sanchez have each received the Hero Award from the Jackson Police Department. Pictured (left to right) during the award presentation are Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, Sanchez, Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, Lucas and Jackson Police Major David Akin. 

 Photo courtesy of city of Jackson

JACKSON — Officers Thomas Lucas and Officer Diana Sanchez each received the Hero Award from the Jackson Police Department during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Jackson City Council.

The award is in recognition of their service during an incident that began on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 13 on Fox Hollow Wood Drive in Jackson and lasted just over 16 hours.

