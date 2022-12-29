JACKSON — Officers Thomas Lucas and Officer Diana Sanchez each received the Hero Award from the Jackson Police Department during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Jackson City Council.
The award is in recognition of their service during an incident that began on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 13 on Fox Hollow Wood Drive in Jackson and lasted just over 16 hours.
At the conclusion, Donald Rivers Waits was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The incident left Lucas with a broken wrist and Sanchez with a severe cut over her left eye and an injury to her left thigh, according to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.
“How great is a person who would lay down their lives for their friends, and this very well could have happened,” Morgan said of Lucas and Sanchez. “We could never give you enough for what you did on that day.”