Jackson police investigators have located a large truck reported stolen last week from a funeral home, and have warrants out for the arrest of a suspect.
Jackson Police Lt. Scott Crumley said the F-550 was reported stolen the morning of Sept. 19 by a local funeral home. He said the truck was equipped with a boom arm used to place monuments.
Crumley said he and Sgt. Johnnie Bryson followed leads and sightings of the vehicle to Spalding County and northern Pike County, and at one point flew drones over suspect properties in an attempt to locate the truck.
While driving by the homes of acquaintances of a suspect on Saturday, Crumley said they located the vehicle and waited for Spalding County deputies to arrive to assist.
But when Spalding deputies arrived, the suspect, who was in the vehicle, began a chase that led into northern Pike County where authorities lost sight of it.
Crumley said a Spalding County lieutenant located the vehicle off a dirt road in northern Pike County on Sunday morning.
Crumley said suspect Brian Hite, 48, of Spalding County has been charged in warrants with burglary and theft by taking a motor vehicle, but as of Tuesday had not yet been apprehended.
“The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and Pike County Sheriff’s Office were very helpful throughout this investigation,” Crumley said. “Very helpful.”