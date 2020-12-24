The Jackson Police Department provided toys to needy children in Jackson this year, with the assistance of Toys For Tots and local donations.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Aliziee R. Taylor III of Jackson, a retired warrant officer in the United States Marine Corps, presented the police department with an abundance of toys from Toys For Tots and his co-workers at Dexter Axle in Monticello.
"Most of these toys came from my family of Dexter Axle, Plant 21, in Monticello," Taylor said. "I want to make sure that I recognize them and tell them how much that I appreciate that they donated and gave to our community in this time of need. I want to give a special thanks to D. Lister for her support."
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said the toys will be distributed to children throughout the neighborhoods in the city.
"We've already given out some, and now we have these allocated for families already, so we'll distribute them," Morgan said. "We've got some families who are in need and they have been identified. We will add some cash, hoping we can further the monetary items that we've got."
Morgan thanked Taylor for the donation of toys and said he hopes they can give out even more toys next year,
"Hopefully if we start this year, we will build towards a better selection next year," Morgan said. "We've always given out thing personally here, but this is the first year where we've sought donations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.