JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department recognized Major David Akins and Lt. Scott Crumley during the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting of the Jackson City Council.
Akins, a lifelong resident of Jackson, was officially promoted to the rank of major by Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.
Akins, a 1989 graduate of Jackson High School, joined the local police force in 1993 and has worked his way up the ranks.
“The community has made me stay here in Jackson,” Akins said. “I like the community I’m in — it’s a pleasure to serve here, but it’s not always easy.”
Akins says he chose to work in law enforcement because he likes to serve people and make a difference.
“We have the same crime here, just on a smaller scale,” he said. “I’ve always liked helping people and changing a bad situation. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to be there and support people in traumatic situations. And, what I really enjoy is recognizing something I did for someone years later. When you can see where you helped bring about change.”
Crumley was honored for completing the FBI Leadership Training Trilogy, an executive leadership program that includes supervisor and command staff training as well as police chief training. Crumley completed the classes in College Park. andnd Myrtle Beach, S.C., on his own time and at his own expense.
He began his law enforcement career 28 years ago in the Clayton County Police Department. He worked for the Butts County Sheriff’s Department from 2017 to 2019 before joining the Jackson Police Department. He is now the commander of the department’s criminal investigation division.
Crumley and his family reside in Butts County.
The highly anticipated, jam-packed summer travel season proved to be challenging, to put it nicely. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.