AkinsCrumley.jpg

City of Jackson Police Chief James Morgan recognized Major David Akins and Lt. Scott Crumley during the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting of the Jackson City Council. Akins was promoted to the rank of major and Crumley was honored for completing leadership training. Pictured left to right are Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, Crumley, Morgan and Akin.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department recognized Major David Akins and Lt. Scott Crumley during the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting of the Jackson City Council.

Akins, a lifelong resident of Jackson, was officially promoted to the rank of major by Jackson Police Chief James Morgan.

