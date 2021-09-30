Jackson Police Department hosting Faith & Blue event at Daughry Park on Oct. 9

The Jackson Police Department will be taking part in the National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue) by hosting a community event at Daughtry Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on on Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be fellowship, football, food, games, and goodies for the kids.
Launched in October 2020 in the wake of the controversial deaths of George Floyd and other law enforcement-involved tragedies, Faith & Blue is an unprecedented national law enforcement-community engagement project involving dozens of state law enforcement professional associations, the federal government, and nearly every major national law enforcement group in the nation. The mission is to facilitate safer, stronger, and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement officers and residents through local faith-based and community organizations.
“For the past several years, we've seen enormous strains in the relationship between law enforcement and communities,” says MovementForward CEO and Faith & Blue lead organizer Rev. Markel Hutchins. “Recent times have proven that we cannot simply march and protest away the problems — we have to turn our pain into power,” continues Rev. Hutchins. “Our pathway to progress around policing as a nation is a collaborative one that focuses on our commonalities rather than our differences.”
Collaborations between law enforcement and local groups – especially faith-based organizations – are invaluable force-multipliers for creating safer and more engaged communities. Faith & Blue will positively impact Americans by directly engaging community influencers, residents and law enforcement professionals in every state across the United States.
“My hope is that the community and law enforcement will reach out to each other and join hands to reestablish and strengthen the positive relationships that are necessary for a safe society,” said Butch Ayers, executive director at the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Other Faith & Blue events are planned around the country between Oct. 8-11.
