The Jackson Police Department, Butts County Leisure Services, and Butts County Sheriff’s Office didn’t let the pandemic keep them from spreading Christmas cheer and presents to children and senior citizens throughout the county this year.
The Jackson Police Department provided toys to needy children in Jackson this year, with the assistance of Toys For Tots and local donations.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Aliziee R. Taylor III of Jackson, a retired warrant officer in the United States Marine Corps, presented the police department with an abundance of toys from Toys For Tots and his co-workers at Dexter Axle in Monticello.
“Most of these toys came from my family of Dexter Axle, Plant 21, in Monticello,” Taylor said. “I want to make sure that I recognize them and tell them how much that I appreciate that they donated and gave to our community in this time of need. I want to give a special thanks to D. Lister for her support.”
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said the toys will be distributed to children throughout the neighborhoods in the city.
“We’ve already given out some, and now we have these allocated for families already, so we’ll distribute them,” Morgan said. “We’ve got some families who are in need and they have been identified. We will add some cash, hoping we can further the monetary items that we’ve got.”
Morgan thanked Taylor for the donation of toys and said he hopes they can give out even more toys next year,
“Hopefully if we start this year, we will build towards a better selection next year,” Morgan said. “We’ve always given out thing personally here, but this is the first year where we’ve sought donations.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Santa Claus and his elf visited three neighborhoods near the Butts County Department of Leisure Services to visit children.
“With it being such a tough year for everybody,” said Jillian Bouchard, program manager for Leisure Services, “we really wanted to just spread a little joy at Christmas Time.”
With the reindeer resting up for their worldwide Christmas journey, Santa (Antonio Fish) and his elf (Bouchard) made the trip in a golf cart with an escort by Butts County Sheriff’s Captain Matt Garrison.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office outdid themselves this year with the Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus. They provided Christmas gifts to more than 275 senior citizens in Butts County, as well as full blown Christmases to over 150 children in more than 50 families. “ A huge thank you to every single person and business who donated to the Sheriff’s Cause with Santa Claus,” said Amanda Mac-Bone with the Sheriff’s Office. “Without your donations, we could not do any of what we do each and every year for all of the families past and present.”
