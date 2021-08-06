The Jackson Police Department honored one of its own with a Life Saving Award during the Jackson City Council meeting on Aug. 3. Capt. David Akins was presented the award for saving the life of Police Chief James Morgan.
On July 30, Morgan and Akins were having lunch together in a local restaurant when Morgan started choking on his food.
“I was grabbing at my throat. I couldn’t speak. I was having trouble breathing,” said Morgan, “I knew I was in serious trouble.”
“He was grabbing his throat. He couldn’t utter a word,” said Akins, “and suddenly he started mouthing the words ‘I’m choking’ and pointing to his throat.”
Being a well-trained police officer, Akins immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver, which dislodged the piece of food in Morgan’s airway.
Akins learned the Heimlich move in the police academy as part of his lifesaving training.
“It’s something that I have practiced, but rarely have ever had a real life opportunity to use it in my 28-year career in police work,” said Akins. “But the training kicked in and I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time to help the chief.”
“I truly thought I was dying,” said Morgan. “I was blessed to be with Captain Akins, who knew exactly what to do and did it! I am so very grateful!”
Following the presentation of a plaque celebrating his heroism, Captain Akins received a standing ovation from all in attendance.
