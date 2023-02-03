The city of Jackson has planned Chocolates on the Square, a chocolate-themed Valentine’s Day event, set for Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Several businesses around the town square will have photo booths set up and they will be handing out chocolates courtesy of Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey and the Jackson City Council.
Raffle tickets will also be available for giveaways.
The “chocolate promenade” will begin at State Farm and continue to a total of nine businesses.
The following businesses will be participating: Tamara Ansari’s law office, Papa John’s, Tommy’s Trading, Jackson Flower Shop, Lucy Lu’s, Buddy Blu’s, Mulberry Drugs, Gold Lion Farm and The Vintage Vineyard.
The finale of the event will take place at Vintage Vineyard at 7 p.m. where the raffle winners will be announced.
