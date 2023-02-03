N2302P24002C.TIF

The city of Jackson has planned Chocolates on the Square, a chocolate-themed Valentine’s Day event, set for Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Several businesses around the town square will have photo booths set up and they will be handing out chocolates courtesy of Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey and the Jackson City Council.

