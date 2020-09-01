Georgia high school football games begin Friday and Jackson will travel to Ola High School in McDonough for the Red Devils’ opening game. Coach Dary Myricks said the first game of the season is always nerve-wracking, but especially so this year with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting spring and summer practice and scrimmages.
“The only bad thing about missing spring and missing the early part of fall is that you don’t get a chance to have those scrimmages to work out the kinks,” said Myricks. “So the first game turns into something that makes you a little bit of a nervous wreck. Then you’ve got to see it versus a really good football program like Ola. So we’ll see how we do it when the bullets are flying.
“We’ve been allowed to practice in pads since early August,” added Myricks. “We’re following all the guidelines and rules and regulations we’ve had to follow, but we’ve been able to get our kids acclimated to what is going to be a full-fledged football game Friday night. We’ve been able to have some inter-squad scrimmages to kind of test and see where we’re at. Again, it is just a little different than a Friday night when the lights are on. We’ve been driving the car for a while, test driving it, and now we’ve got to put it on the road.”
Jackson and Ola had similar seasons last year in different classifications. Jackson was 5-1 in 4-AAA and 7-3 overall. They were ranked second in their region and advanced to the state playoffs. The Red Devils defeated Liberty County in the first round, 28-11, but fell to North Murray in the second round, 24-14.
Ola was 4-3 in 4-AAAAA and also 7-3 overall. They tied for 4th in the region and also advanced to the state playoffs before losing to Ware County, 35-22, in the first round.
Jackson lost several outstanding seniors on both sides of the ball, but return some veteran starters as well, such as leading rusher Alex Patrick, who finished 2019 with almost 1,400 yards.
Carson Biles, who Myricks calls the most improved player on the team, will lead the offense at quarterback. Dennis Foster leads a bevy of receivers, while the line will be anchored by Clayton Hixson, Xavier Moore, Dylan Cody, Marquette Kennedy, and Arlando Jester.
Nick Ward is the new offensive coordinator for Jackson, and Myricks is excited to have him. Ward coached at Lee County when they won the state championship in 2015 and spent the last two years as offensive coordinator for Crawford County. The Red Devils will continue to run the spread offense, but under Ward’s tutelage, Myricks said it will look like a brand new offense.
The defense lost some starters to graduation, but returns Felix Hixson, who was a 1st Team All-State player last year, one of only two juniors named to the All-State team. Other returners include Treyvon Starr at defensive end and Jaylan Roberts at linebacker.
Despite his nervousness about the first game of the season, Coach Myricks said he is happy with the way his players responded with having to deal with pandemic restrictions.
“I really appreciate the way we attacked our COVID preparations — times when we couldn’t have the kids come together and couldn’t do spring ball,” said Myricks. “We did a lot of computer time, a lot of paperwork time, and a lot of tests. We almost approached it as if it was a class, with a lot of classroom time on Google Classroom, teaching our kids the offense and what they need to do, and I think our offensive staff was fantastic in the way they attacked it. But there’s nothing like seeing it live.
“We’ll see how it goes. Regardless of the outcome, I’m really proud of these kids and the way they’ve handled this pressure cooker of a situation and dealing with all the changes that we’ve asked them to adhere to,” said Myricks. “You’ve got to think about it. Think about all the changes these kids have had to absorb. They’re used to the bus bringing them to school, being at school all day, then coming over to football practice. Now they’ve got to be at school on a computer at home. We call it the longest summer ever. It feels like we’re still in summer. But these kids have done a really admirable job of just transitioning into this new way of life right now.”
Jackson fans wanting to see the game Friday night will need to know the players. Ola High School is limiting visitor tickets to four tickets per football player only. Jackson cheerleaders and the Red Devil Regiment band will not permitted at the game, and no general admission tickets will be sold.
Stadium bleachers will be marked to indicate responsible social distancing, and spectators are asked to self screen prior to attendance. Masks also are highly recommended.
The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Ola High School is located at 357 North Ola Road in McDonough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.