Jackson City Council approved the stormwater improvement design that will correct stormwater issues off Carter Avenue.
A stormwater pipe runs under Carter Avenue and releases water behind the Chestnut Drive home of Broderick Stewart. Over time, root balls have grown in the pipe and impeded the flow of water.
The council voted to approve the plan submitted by Goodwyn Mills Cawood during a special called meeting held Tuesday, July 12 at Jackson City Hall. GMC, the engineering firm for the project, estimates the project to cost about $173,000 and to take about six weeks to complete once the project begins.
In a letter to Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic, Charles Welch of GMC stated the firm’s engineering services will be provided “for a percent of construction fee of 12% for design and construction phase services.”
In other business, the council passed a resolution to appoint Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey as the city’s voting delegate on the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia’s Election Committee. Duffey now represents the city on the committee and can now cast votes on the city’s behalf. Redic will serve as alternate voting delegate.
The council then went into closed session to discuss a litigation issue.
Councilman Ricky Johnson and Councilwoman Beth Weaver were not in attendance at the July 12 meeting.
