When the Jackson Red Devils offense takes the field this fall, fans will see a new version of an old style. While Jackson will continue to run the spread offense as they did last year, they will do it under a new offensive coordinator, who has brought fresh new ideas with him.
“We’ve had a change to our offensive staff,” said head coach Dary Myricks. “We have a new offensive coordinator. Coach Leon Murray, who has been with us for the last two years, moved on to greener pastures and had some other opportunities that he took and is no longer with us. We were fortunate enough to hire Nick Ward.
“Coach Ward is originally from Florida. He coached in Florida for a while, then came to Georgia. His first coaching job was a really good one down in Lee County. He actually got an opportunity to win a state championship with Lee County in 2017. He was the offensive coordinator for Crawford County for the last two years.
“I really enjoyed my time interviewing him; I actually interviewed him twice. He’s a really great addition to our staff, leading our players and coaches on the offensive side of the ball.”
Myricks said while there are some differences in the offense, they’re not major differences.
“Of course, when you have a different offensive coordinator you have changes to the offensive philosophy as far as how we attack what we do,” he said. “Coach Ward’s tempo is a lot more fast-paced than we were last year, but you won’t necessarily see a bunch of new plays. The way we communicate more and get our kids hustling to the line could make it look like a new offense.
“That was one of the reasons I enjoyed my conversation with Coach Ward before I hired him was because I could see we weren’t going to be teaching our kids an entirely new concept and new scheme, but at the same time it is different enough that it really looks like a new and different offense,” Myricks added. “That’s the way he approaches it and the way he teaches it and the time he spends with it, and I think our kids appreciate it.
Myricks said the rest of his offensive staff is returning, and he’s glad to have them back.
As for the players, fans will also notice some returning veterans and some new starters.
“We have our leading rusher back, Alex Patrick,” he said. “Alex finished last year with almost 1,400 yards. He missed one game, so he could have easily been a 1,500 to 1,600-yard back. This is Alex’s senior year and we’re really expecting a lot out of him. He’s a great leader.
Carson Biles, who made the most of his playing time off the bench last season, will be at the helm for the Red Devils, and Myricks is happy to have him there.
“Without a doubt, and I say this to many people, our quarterback, Carson Biles, is the most improved football player on this team,” Myricks said. “He’s done everything in this situation that we’re in as a community to keep himself and his team ready. He’s sharpened his toolset and we’re ready to see what he can do and how he leads. He’s everything you want in a leader as a head coach. We really appreciate his work ethic and how he’s attacked being quarterback.”
Also returning is the Red Devils’ leading rusher last season, Alex Patrick.
“Alex finished last year with almost 1,400 yards,” Myricks said. “He missed one game, so he could have easily been a 1,500 to 1,600-yard back. This is Alex’s senior year and we’re really expecting a lot out of him. He’s a great leader.”
Victavion Henderson and Devin Finney will be on hand as fullbacks to help open up holes for Patrick.
Marquette Kennedy returns at left guard, and has some good line mates with him.
“Clayton Hixon had a really good offensive spring and I’m expecting a lot of good things from him on our offensive line at left tackle,” Myrick said. “I’m really pleased with Xavier Moore and Dylan Cody, who have also done a great job as right guard and tackle, respectively. So we’ve been really fortunate there. We have a new player started at center, Arlando Jester, and we’re expecting a lot out of him.”
Dennis Foster will lead the receiving corps along with Cameron Edwards.
“Dennis Foster is an explosive receiver we’ve got outside,” Myricks said. “He’s a kid who runs 21.5 seconds in 200 meters. He was second in the state in the 400 meter his sophomore year, but he didn’t get a chance to run it last year because of the Covid. But he’s a kid who can really move and really run for us.
“We have a kid that we really think is going to come into his own this year, really make a lot of noise, and is going to turn into one of the best players in our region hopefully, and that’s Cameron Edwards,” Myricks added. “He’s a tall kid with a lot of ability, and just a fantastic human being. He’s a really great kid, very reliable, and a really great athlete on top of that.
“Another kid that came out of nowhere on our offense is Wesley Morgan. I’m so pleased with him and his transformation from a freshman last year to a sophomore. Also, another sophomore who will be helping us out a lot at receiver and as a backup quarterback, and is really explosive, is Okemus Grier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.