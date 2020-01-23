Last June the Jackson High School Red Devil NJROTC Battalion received a trailer to transport equipment for competitions and community events. The NJROTC program decided to personalize it and reached out to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long about sponsoring the artwork. With no hesitation, Sheriff Long gave more than enough needed. The NJROTC Battalion would like to thank Sheriff Long and anyone elee who helped in making the customization and any other avenues possible.
Jackson NJROTC thanks Sheriff Gary Long for help with trailer
