FORSYTH - If there are football gods, they have not looked down kindly on the Jackson Red Devils over the last two weeks. The Red Devils are a better team than their current 4-4 Region 2-AAA record would indicate.
By all rights, Jackson should be 6-2 and solidly in second place in the region, waiting to see who they would host in the first round of the state playoffs in two weeks. Instead, after a heartbreaking loss to Peach County in which poor officiating played a part two weeks ago, and a last second pass by Mary Persons into the endzone that was was ruled a winning touchdown (even though replays clearly show the receiver’s foot came down on the white line and was out of bounds), the Red Devils now have to defeat Upson-Lee this Friday to secure fourth place and a spot in the playoffs.
The loss to their arch-rival Bulldogs Friday night was especially gut-wrenching to both coach Dary Myricks and his Red Devils. With Jackson ahead 21-17, a busted play gave Mary Persons the ball at the Jackson 15 with 5 seconds left in the game. The Bulldog QB lofted a pass into the endzone that the receiver caught in the air as he was headed out of bounds. His foot came down on the white line. The official straddling the line didn’t make the call, but a second official standing 3-4 feet out of bounds raised his arms to signal touchdown as the horn sounded, then immediately turned and fled from the field with the other officials.
As the Bulldogs rushed into the endzone to celebrate their come-from-behind 23-21 victory, the Red Devils and their fans were stunned by what had happened. The coaches corralled the players and herded them into the locker room as Myricks gathered his thoughts.
“There were such high emotions that it was tough talking to them Friday night,” Myricks said. “I told the kids that definitely we were proud of the two goal line stands at the end of the game - they played their tails off.
“We just talked about executing what we’ve been told. We talked about following game plans and responding to situations and how we responded to the loss.
“We talked about not letting the Peach County loss, the MP loss, turn into a third loss.
“We turned the focus to our seniors,” Myricks continued. “We have a great group of seniors and they deserve to play as long as possible. We don’t want this Friday coming up to be the last time playing with our seniors. So we wanted to make sure we turned the focus toward them and away from this game, and instilled in them this ‘we have to move on’ mentality.
“We talked about looking at it as a team, not pointing fingers, and trying to become a better team next week and executing for each other.
“There were high emotions, and we kind of let the kids have their moments of emotions, and then we talked about responding like adults to real bad situations.
“And we talked about finishing games early, and executing early, so we don’t find ourselves in these situations late in the game.”
After a scoreless first period, Jackson took the ball over at the 50 following a Mary Persons punt and mounted a seven-play scoring drive. Les Callen hit Chance Goddin in the endzone with a 23-yard scoring strike. Peyton Zimmerman added the extra point, and with 11:55 left in the first half, the Red Devils led 7-0.
Jackson doubled their lead a short time later after recovering a Bulldog fumble on the kickoff. Starting at the MP 39, the Red Devils took nine plays to score, with Dawson Livingston rumbling over from one yard out. With the kick, Jackson led 14-0 with 8:17 left in the second quarter.
But the Bulldogs came back with a seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive following the kickoff. With the PAT, they cut the lead in half, 14-7, with 4:45 left in the half.
Mary Persons got the ball back at their own 30 with 2:44 left and moved down the field on eight plays, kicking a 23-yard field goal to cut the lead to four, 14-10, as the half wound down.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the third quarter following a Jackson fumble at the Red Devil 21. Three plays later MP scored from 17 yards out. With the kick, they led 17-10, with 9:51 left in the third.
But the Red Devils came right back, starting at their own 40 after the kickoff and taking eight plays to move down the field, with Okemus Grier Jr. going over from 8 yards out for the score. With the PAT, they had the lead back, 21-17, with 7:28 left in the third.
That’s how the score stood until the final play. Mary Persons did threaten twice, but the Red Devil defense was stalwart. The Bulldogs got down to the Jackson 1 before being sacked for a 3-yard loss on fourth down in one series, and got to the Jackson 7 before throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down in a second series.
Jackson hosts Upson-Lee Friday night. The winner will secure fourth place in Region 2-AAA and advance to the state playoffs. The loser will see its season end.
The Knights have an identical record and their last two losses have also come at the hands of Mary Persons and Peach County. Upson-Lee lost to Mary Persons. 32-24, on Oct. 22, and to Peach County, 46-16, on Oct. 29.
But coach Myricks said his Red Devils cannot take Upson-Lee lightly, especially the way the breaks have not fallen for Jackson this season.
“They have some kids that can hurt you,” he said. “They do some funky stuff on offense. It will be a real fast football game.”
Friday night is also Senior Night, and Jackson will honor its seniors from the band, cheerleading squad, and football team beginning at 7 p.m. at Red Devil Hill, with the game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
