For LaShonda Fears and her son, Xzavion Cash, of Jackson, May 2022 will hold double the meaning from now on. Fears, a 4th grade reading teacher at Daughtry Elementary School, graduated on May 16 from Mercer University with her Specialist in Education degree. And Cash graduated from Jackson High School on May 27.
Fears said she has been employed by the Butts County School System for 21 years. She started out as a para-professional, then returned to school and graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in 2015. In 2018 she graduated with her Master’s degree, and graduated with honors and her Specialist in Education degree on May 16.
Cash graduated from Jackson High School with the Class of 2022 on May 27. He received two scholarships: the C.F. Thurman Memorial Scholarship, and one from JP Petroleum. This fall he will attend Georgia State University to get a degree in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.