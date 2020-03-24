With the number of confirmed cases in Butts County doubling from 2 to 4 since March 21, and based on recommendations from Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin has strengthened an executive order issued on March 21 to include a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on March 25 and ending April 7. The curfew does not apply to medical services or essential businesses that have been notified of their exemption by the office of the mayor.
Pippin’s original order required all restaurants within city limits to close their dining rooms, including patios, beginning Monday, March 23, at 3 p.m., in response to the coronavirus and COVID-19. Restaurants may continue to serve food via delivery service, takeout, drive-thrus and curbside.
Pippin updated the order to allow restaurants licensed to sell beer and wine on-premises to sell unopened bottles for off-premises consumption along with take-out orders.
“Most of our city restaurants have already begun making these adjustments on their own, and we thank them for their caring and proactive efforts to date,” Pippin said. “With this proclamation, we are taking additional steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and protect the health and safety of Jackson residents.”
The order also prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, employees and customers in all businesses, with the exception of grocery stores, and medical or health services.
“We continue to encourage residents to support local businesses while practicing social distancing to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” she continued. “Local businesses are to allow no more than 10 people in their establishments at all times. This includes employees and customers. This order applies to all businesses including funeral homes, gyms and fitness studios, nail and hair salons, barber shops and convenience stores.
“Grocery stores will be allowed to have more than 10 customers and employees at one time, but are expected to ensure safe numbers, social distancing and proper sanitation.”
The city of Jackson will continue to monitor the situation and make informed decisions that support public health and flatten the curve of COVID-19. The following steps have been taken to date:
♦ Closed City Hall and all city facilities to the general public
♦ Postponed Municipal Court sessions, public meetings, and events until further notice
♦ Any city ordinance otherwise prohibiting this executive order is temporarily suspended during this Declaration of Emergency.
For more information about the City of Jackson’s response to COVID-19, including how city services may be impacted, please regularly check cityofjacksonga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.