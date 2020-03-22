With Butts County receiving its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 21, Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin issued an executive order the same day for all restaurants within city limits to close their dining rooms, including patios, beginning Monday, March 23, at 3 p.m., in response to the coronavirus and COVID-19. Restaurants may continue to serve food via delivery service, takeout, drive-throughs, and curbside.
The order also prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, employees and customers in all businesses, with the exception of grocery stores.
“Most of our city restaurants have already begun making these adjustments on their own, and we thank them for their caring and proactive efforts to date,” Pippin said. “With this proclamation, we are taking additional steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and protect the health and safety of Jackson residents.
“We continue to encourage residents to support local businesses while practicing social distancing to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” she continued. "Local businesses are to allow no more than 10 people in their establishments at all times. This includes employees and customers. This order applies to all businesses including funeral homes, gyms and fitness studios, nail and hair salons, barber shops and convenience stores.
"Grocery stores will be allowed to have more than 10 customers and employees at one time, but are expected to ensure safe numbers, social distancing and proper sanitation."
The city of Jackson will continue to monitor the situation and make informed decisions that support public health and flatten the curve of COVID-19. The following steps have been taken to date:
* Closed City Hall and all city facilities to the general public
* Established phone and on-line options for obtaining necessary city services
* Maintained full time, staggered work schedules to reduce number of onsite employees
* Increased safety & sanitary protocols and professionally sanitized all city facilities
* Postponed Municipal Court sessions, public meetings, and events until further notice
* Kept city parking lots, sidewalks and parks open for the time being, with the practice of safe social distancing recommendations.
These actions comply with recommendations from the Communicable Disease Center (CDC) and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. For more information about the City of Jackson’s response to COVID-19, including how city services may be impacted, please regularly check cityofjacksonga.com.
