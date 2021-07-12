Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin has decided that after two terms in office, not to seek a third term. Pippin first took office in 2013.
The Jackson Progress-Argus knows of at least two candidates who are making plans to run for mayor and expects them to make their official announcements for the position in the coming weeks.
Municipal elections are held in odd years in Butts County, so the office of mayor in Jackson, as well as a total of eight city council seats in Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg, will be on city ballots this November. Qualifying in all the races is in August.
Mayor Pippin made her decision not to run for reelection known in the following letter received by the Progress-Argus and addressed to her fellow Jacksonians:
Friends and Neighbors,
The year of 2013 was a big one for me and my family. I retired, from my second career, as the president of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, our daughter had a big wedding, our son gave us our first grandchild, and I qualified and ran a successful campaign to become mayor of the city of Jackson. It was an exhausting year but oh, so rewarding!
Now eight years later, your city operates for the 46th consecutive year without levying a property tax, with a healthy rainy-day fund, no debt other than vehicle leases, and has received seven years of outstanding financial audits assuring accountability and transparency of all public monies. We have secured five major grants totaling $2.3 million helping fund the installation of approximately four miles of new water and sewer infrastructure, constructed The Creeks - 10.75 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, and installed new pipes assuring an adequate water supply for fire protection in our industrial park. We have added a new, state-of-the-art fire truck, purchased multiple new police vehicles, trucks and other maintenance vehicles across departments. City employees have received regular salary increases, have a well-funded pension program, health insurance and other important benefits. We have removed over 145 blighted properties, planted trees, landscaped downtown, installed a fitness pad, paved streets, built sidewalks. Most importantly, our dedicated 54 employees have delivered eight city services on a daily basis to over 5,000 residents and more than 300 businesses, with little to no interruptions, in a timely manner and within budget. We have all worked hard and together, to make the city of Jackson the “Clean, Green & Safe City.” Most importantly of all and thanks to the perseverance of our wonderful community, we survived one of the worst pandemics this country has ever known.
The city of Jackson will be 200 years old in 2026. I am proud to have been the first woman to serve as its mayor. Having served nearly eight years as your mayor and after much thought and soul-searching, I have decided not to seek a third term. Trust me, this was an incredibly difficult choice, but I am confident it’s the right thing to do. When I leave office on December 31, 2021, I will have been in the workforce more than 55 consecutive years. Additionally, my public service includes eight years as mayor and nine years on the Butts County Board of Education. I ran for mayor on the slogan “No One Works Harder.” I believe I have lived up to that campaign promise while working to improve your city government.
I honestly don’t know how well I will adjust to not working, but what I do know is I will leave this office in December humbled by the opportunity and honor of serving my community. I will leave knowing I left the city in a strong financial position, headed in the right direction and ready to embrace the exciting changes ahead. I will leave with the utmost respect and appreciation for the wonderful men and women who work for the city of Jackson and with respect for those who serve on our city council. Meanwhile, I have six months to finish what I’ve started. So, friends and neighbors, thank you for your support these last eight years, and stay tuned, my work on behalf of the city is far from over.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Kay Pippin, Mayor
