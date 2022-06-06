Jackson Mayor Carlos “Scoot” Duffey lived up to his nickname when he hit the ground running after being sworn into office on Jan. 4 as the first Black mayor of Jackson.
During his campaign, Duffey communicated hopes for community connectivity, increased public services, and economic growth. In his first 100 days of office these initiatives are already underway:
City Manager
Since its establishment, the city of Jackson has had a Mayor-Council form of government. When Duffey was elected, he set out to change this to a Council-Manager form of government. In the Council-Manager form of government, the council still makes legislative decisions, but the daily operations of the city fall on the shoulders of the city manager. This allows the mayor and council to spend their time in the company of citizens, businesses, and partners. It also develops a stronger system of performance and accountability for each department within the government. Sylvia Redic was approved by the council Jackson’s first city manager on Mar. 31 and started on Apr. 4.
Operation Stop the Violence
The citizens of Jackson have had a growing concern over the crime here in the city. Duffey heard these concerns as he knocked on doors throughout the neighborhoods during his campaign last fall. When he was elected to his seat, the mayor knew he would have to address this critical issue. He worked with the Jackson Police Department to design an approach to Stop the Violence.
Stats from Operation Stop the Violence:
• Traffic Stops - 1,012
• Citizen contacts - 2,342
• Firearms located - 37
• Arrests - 51
• Citations - 542
Sidewalks and Streets
The city wants its citizens and visitors of Jackson to enjoy a well-maintained system of streets and sidewalks. The sidewalk repairs have already begun. Check out the city’s handywork on Third Street at Bank of America. More sidewalks are planned on Harkness out by the high school. And you will have already noticed the trimming of and removal of trees that are obstructing views or in fear of falling. There will be more to come on these initiatives.
Fuqua Pocket Park on the Square
This project started before he was in office and Duffey is committed to seeing it move forward with haste. According to engineers, the structure needed to be removed. The elements and time had taken away its integrity, and the city thought it was a fantastic opportunity to turn the space into a city park for the entire community.
Farmers Market
Mayor Duffey is passionate about many initiatives but perhaps none as much as connecting the community. This will happen in a variety of ways, ways that have already started to take shape. One of the exciting projects that will bring community together is the Third Street Farmers Market. This exciting market will bring together that which is homemade, handmade, and homegrown. These markets are scheduled for the first Saturday of each month October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orchard (the beautiful lot beside Jackson Barbell Company) on the corner of Third Street and Mimosa Lane.
Faith Based Community
The faith-based community is an essential part of any city. Our places of worship congregate the citizens of Jackson, and the city needs to be in communication with these congregations and their leaders. Arguably no one understands the heart of a community more than those who lead our places of worship. Therefore, Duffey is committed to the partnership that will help the government align with its citizens in the most direct way. The National Day of Prayer, held on May 5 at the Orchard, was a powerful ceremony that reminded us that together we are stronger. This was the kick-off event to the enhanced partnership with our faith-based community.
Creative Place Making
Mayor Duffey has partnered with a national movement designed to help cities realize innovative and creative opportunities for community enhancement, such as parks that use natural elements, art that enhances the downtown experience, and how technology can add to a community’s quality of life.
Bike Race
Race Jackson! Yes, Jackson is bringing a high-speed high energy criterium race to the center of town. This is a two-day event on August 27-28. We will watch as the racers take corners at 25 mph. This is the type of event that Duffey is excited to bring to Jackson. Events such as these not only add a level of energy to our city, but they bring crowds of people to support our local businesses and help new people discover our great city.
Friday Night Food Trucks
We have a date with the community on Friday evening, June 17, meet us on the Square. We want to gather together, share your company, greet our neighbors and enjoy some yummy food truck cuisine. Will there be music? Yes. Will there be food? Yes. Will there be an evening to enjoy each other while hanging out on the square? Yes. This was one initiative the mayor wanted to deliver, and this will not be the last.
Revitalization of the Jackson Square
Mayor Duffey is committed to making Jackson a vibrant destination for travelers around Georgia and beyond. Bringing visitors to this town helps local businesses, helps people discover what Jackson is, and gives the community more to enjoy. Revitalizing the Jackson Square, bringing more restaurants and shops, creating standards for development and aesthetic design, and creating a social space will help Jackson strengthen what the square means to our community and our economy.
Zoning Moratorium
Jackson wants quality - quality businesses, quality education, and quality homes. To ensure that quality development is exactly what Jackson is getting, Duffey asked the council to put a moratorium in place to give staff a chance to review the current codes to ensure Jackson will see the quality growth it deserves in the coming years. This is a crucial tool in making sure that Jackson is growing the way that Jackson’s citizens want.
Mayor Carlos “Scoot” Duffey hit the ground running and he has no plans to slow down. He is committed to taking Jackson to new heights. He understands that this can only be accomplished by providing great services, working on initiatives that boost and build economic growth, and connecting the community with open communication and strengthening partnerships. Mayor Duffey accomplished a considerable number of initiatives in his first four months in office. We cannot wait to see what is next.., 100 days and counting…
