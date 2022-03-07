District 110 State Rep. Clint Crowe (R-Jackson) presented Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey with a resolution in honor of Duffey becoming the first Black mayor in the history of Jackson in January after winning the mayor’s race last November. Crowe made the presentation at the Mar. 2 meeting of the Jackson City Council.
Crowe and District 129 State Rep. Susan Holmes (R-Monticello) wrote House Resolution 719. It states in part:
“Whereas, the first Black mayor of the City of Jackson, Mayor Carlos “Scoot” Duffey ran for office with the hope of building a cohesive community that encourages pride in the City of Jackson’s surroundings and leads to a stronger, healthier city; and
“Whereas, the City of Jackson’s native’s passion is evident through his dedication to community outreach efforts such as We Run Jackson, a group that meets three times a week to encourage friendship and fitness, and Love Thy Neighbor, a nonprofit that helps those in need; and
“Whereas, as further testament to his drive for community building and involvement, Mayor Duffey currently has plans to use newly acquired green space to host food truck Fridays, monthly music concerts, and a farmer’s market; and
“Whereas, this distinguished gentleman has additionally served his community as a member of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, a committee chair of the Butts Rotary Club, a member of the Butts County Library Board, and a member of the Towaliga Court Appointed Special Advocates; and
“Whereas, he has earned numerous accolades and awards in honor of his many outstanding accomplishments and contributions, including the title of 2020 Butts County Citizen of the Year…
“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives that the members of this body recognize and commend Mayor Carlos “Scott” Duffey for being elected as the first Black mayor of the City of Jackson and extend sincere best wishes for future success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.