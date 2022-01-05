A new year brings a chance for a fresh start and hopes for a better year than the one before. The Progress-Argus asked newly-elected Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, who was sworn into office on Jan. 4, Butts County Manager Brad Johnson, and Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, who is retiring in April, for their “hopes” for the new year:
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey:
“As the new year begins, we tend to find ourselves at a time of reflection. We reflect on the incredible good will found throughout our community of Jackson in 2021, and we reflect on the last eight years of Mayor Kay Pippin. She leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary accomplishments and courage as the first woman elected mayor of Jackson. It is a legacy that includes a firm foundation on which we can continue to build to make Jackson one of the premier communities in middle Georgia.
“Often in small towns, leaders find themselves at a particular crossroads when it comes to the direction in which they wish to take the city. What’s special about small towns is that from their establishment, the character of the town begins its unique, one-of-a-kind formation. There are things that make Jackson specifically, Jackson. Those characteristics are integrated into who we are as a community, unextractable in how they form our love for our neighbor, dedication to our hometown businesses, and the pride of where we come from. However, time moves the world without stopping. The very assets our community possesses need to be funded well, to provide security and well-being for our citizens, and these assets also require us to embrace some measure of change. So, there lies the crossroads... How do we hold fast to the traditions that are fundamental to what makes Jackson the city we love, while embracing the delicate change that will send a breath of fresh air through our streets? We want to maintain those traditions while looking toward innovation and technology to keep us on the path with our neighboring communities. As your mayor, it is my solemn duty to charge forward at these crossroads ever so delicately, embracing the balance of who we are and what we need.
“In full transparency we have asked the questions: “Does it matter? Does it matter who leads us? We’re just Jackson, a town you can pass through without even realizing you’re there.” It is my sincere hope that during my term as mayor, you will see that it does matter. Jackson matters. Our direction matters. You matter. A quote that captures this well states, “The key to getting things done is connecting people. Often the right people are already in place, they just need to be energized, utilized, and encouraged to work together.” -Anonymous. We have the right people, right here, right now. We simply have to get to work for what matters. I am excited to begin this new year with you and I am ready to take on what lies ahead of us.
“Looking forward to 2022, we are excited to lead our community as we continue to build on our infrastructure and develop green space throughout the city. It is our goal to secure grants to fund projects such as better sidewalks, newly renovated water treatment plants and expanding our trail system. We are looking forward to restoring hope to our communities that have found themselves stricken with violence and shattered dreams due to crime. We will be engaging our citizens, law enforcement, business leaders, civic groups, and community leaders to make sure we are providing excellent service to our citizens.
“I look forward to working with our city council, county government, school system, business leaders, and civic organizations to look for opportunities to strengthen our relationship as we build a cohesive community.
“There are of course more ideas on the horizon, but I simply wanted to share with you what our beginning will entail. I am wishing you the happiest of new year. Let’s Go Win!”
County Manager Brad Johnson:
“The Butts County Government is looking forward to a productive 2022, while acknowledging that it will be a year filled with new challenges and opportunities. Both stem from growth we are seeing in the County, from new people moving in to industrial and commercial development starting to happen at Highway 16 and I-75. We are and have been in the preparation mode for some time, knowing this was coming. In 2022, this will include continued work to better position ourselves as a government to equip our personnel and our departments with both the knowledge to manage growth and the equipment to help them do this job. Our goals in this area is to continue beefing up our Planning and Development Department, using a combination of employees and private practitioners that will allow us to scale up or down our resources as needed.
“We will also be focusing on enhancing our service delivery in Butts County, including our public safety fire and ambulance response capability. We know that there are areas of the County that can benefit from better distributed coverage of our resources and we will be working diligently to accomplish that. A good first step in that direction will be relocating rescue personnel to County-owned facilities in Jackson, our highest population concentration, as well as relocating our Fire Department command staff to be more centrally located as well. We will also be working on identifying the best places to locate future fire and rescue stations to maximize effectiveness and minimize response times.
“We have recently moved Code Enforcement under the Administration Department and in 2022 there will be a renewed effort using both technology and best practices to streamline that operation and improve our community through more consistent, efficient enforcement of local codes and ordinances. We will also be developing a facilities plan to help us chart out future needs for building space, as well as trigger points that will determine when staffing levels in certain areas need to be increased. This will allow us to operate in a proactive mode, rather than reactive to growth and service demand.
“In addition to development of a Capital Improvement Plan to help us with all of the aforementioned efforts, our goal in the new year is to continue working towards financial sustainability in ways that make us less dependent upon property taxes by tapping other available revenue resources. Growing our sales tax base pushes us in that direction. Most of all, we want to ensure balance between financial stewardship to our citizens while also making sure our personnel have the full resources needed to do their jobs to the best of their ability. While we are in excellent financial shape now, we have to continue preparing for uncertain times and position ourselves strongly.
“This particular year will be different because there are certain requirements that have to be met, including approval of new county commission district lines, which is required every ten years, as well as updating our Comprehensive Plan, which is required every five years. We will also enter renegotiations with our cities to determine fair and equitable distribution of sales tax for the next ten-year period.
“The administration would not be able to accomplish these goals without our employees and department managers, who support our efforts each day, as well as our elected commissioners, who set the tone and pace for the county and give us guidance and direction on where we are headed. We are very proud of the year we have just finished and of the many achievements and accomplishments that we have been able to reach in 2021, despite the challenges of COVID, resource availability and workforce challenges. We look forward to a renewed commitment to our citizens in 2022 and to achieving even more in the year ahead.”
School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson:
“Hopes for 2022… It is my hope that BCSS continues to maximize the individual potential of each student so that they are prepared for the next phase of their lives. I hope the post—secondary dreams of each member of the Class of 2022 will become a reality. I am hopeful that our educators will feel the love and support of this wonderful community as they strive to create the very best learning and life experiences for our students.
“I remain hopeful that, as leaders, we will provide a great example for how to build and maintain productive relationships, capable of enduring a little adversity…and even divergent thought. In spite of all that threatens to divide our communities and our Nation, I hopeful that we can remain focused on what we have in common. As the great Dr. Maya Angelou stated, “All great artists draw from the same resource: the human heart, which tells us that we are all more alike than we are unalike.”
“Finally, I hope the Red Devils and Tigers win them all, and I hope each of you are there to enjoy every moment with our outstanding students! Go Tigers & Devils!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.