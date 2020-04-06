Jackson, Ga. – A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Jackson are the subjects of a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) from the Butts County Sheriff's Office in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jackson Glenn subdivision on April 5.
Cody Bryce Matthews is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous, and is believed to be with Autumn Keara Finlay. It is believed he could be holding her against her will and according to the Sheriff's Office, she could be in extreme danger.
The shooting occurred at 132 Madison Ave. in the Jackson Glenn subdivision west of Jackson off of Ga. Highway 36 near I-75 late Sunday afternoon Witnesses told investigators several children were playing near a pool and tennis courts when gunfire erupted nearby.
The victim's name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Major Jeff Nix of the Sheriffs's Office said they believe the couple is still in the Jackson/Griffin area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Matthews and/or Finlay is asked to immediately call 911. A reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of these two individuals.
(0) comments
