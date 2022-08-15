JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest.
Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
He started his protest on June 14 and has walked with his protest sign, that reads “Worst KFC in the state – Do not waste $ at this place” about two hours each day; one in the morning and one in the evening. (A kidney stone forced him to take one sick day.)
Williams’ list of complaints about the local KFC franchise includes low quality food, no small beverage cups, display prices not matching actual prices charged, incorrect signage and more.
“There’s a sign in front that reads ‘fresh fried to order’ with a picture of a chicken sandwich,” Williams said. “I go inside and order a fried to order chicken sandwich and they tell me it doesn’t work that way.”
When Williams complained to the manager, he said the manager told him he could go across the street to McDonalds. Until the local management changed, Williams and his wife ordered from the local KFC three to four times per week.
“They had a good manager for a while. The food and service were good and then he left and it went right back to crap,” he said. “We ordered a chicken pot pie and the top was completely sunken in. When you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough.”
According to Williams, the franchise owner flew into town from Kansas City, Mo., for the day and spoke with him briefly. He said the owner said he would be in Jackson for only two hours, but he did remove the “fresh fried sandwiches” sign.
When contacted for a response to Williams’ complaints, management of the KFC provided the Jackson Progress-Argus with a toll-free KFC corporate phone number. A representative from the KFC Media Office said “the franchisee has attempted to resolve his complaints on multiple occasions.”
Google reviews revealed that customers give the KFC/Taco Bell 2.5 stars on a 5-star scale based on 426 reviews.
Williams has attracted attention from drivers along Third Street in front of the KFC and on Butts County social media.
“Most drivers are supportive of me. I get lots of thumbs up in agreement,” he said. “Someone did call the police on me, but I’m not doing anything illegal. I walked a picket line, and I know how to do it. I’m not blocking entry to their establishment, and I’m not blocking traffic.”
"I don’t have any plans of stopping," he added. "I may cut down to once a day if it keeps being so hot. This is cutting into my fishing time."
Of the more than 19,000 towns and cities in North America, 38 are greener than the rest, according to a list compiled by Calgary.com based on data from the Carbon Disclosure Project. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.