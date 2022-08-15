KFCProtest.jpeg

Ken Williams of Butts County has taken his complaints about the local KFC to the streets. Williams has protested in front of the store for a couple of hours every day since mid-June.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest.

Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.