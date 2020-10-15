FORSYTH - A 24-year-old Jackson man is among six suspects arrested at a Forsyth motel on Oct. 9 on multiple drug charges. Two other suspects were also charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals.
According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s investigators, in conjunction with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at midnight on a room at America’s Best Value Inn on North Frontage Road in Forsyth. The search warrant was conducted as a part of an ongoing investigation that identified one of the suspects, Michael Hardy, who has a history of drug offenses in Lamar and Monroe counties.
A search of the room, occupied by the six suspects and four dogs, allegedly found 98 grams of methamphetamine. Animal Control was called to remove the dogs, due to the unfit living conditions, according to the report.
The suspects arrested and charged are:
• Michael Brett Hardy, 34, Barnesville, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.
• Charles William Maxon Sr., 51, High Falls, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, 4 counts of cruelty to animals, and possession of drug related objects. He is also wanted in Spalding County on a traffic offense.
• Crystal Ann Mason, 38, Forsyth, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, 4 counts of cruelty to animals, and possession of drug related objects. She is also wanted in Pike County for robbery and by Zebulon Police for a traffic offense.
• William Maxon, 32, Forsyth, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects. He is also wanted in Spalding County for possession of amphetamines.
• Jacob Tyler Brand, 24, Jackson, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.
• Arlena Rae Arellano, 35, Forsyth, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.