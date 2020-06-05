A Jackson man is facing numerous drug charges after the Butts County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his home on Keys Ferry Road.
According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Gary Long, the raid occurred on June 3 after citizens in the area reported alleged drug activity occurring at the location.
Charles Stewart, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime; possession of drug related objects, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
In his post, Long stated that anyone who frequented the house to purchase meth, trade stolen property for meth, or use meth, "to find somewhere else outside of Butts County to do such illegal activities."
Stewart has his first hearing in Magistrate Court on June 4 and bond was denied. He remains in the Butts County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.