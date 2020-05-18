A 58-year-old Jackson resident was arrested on May 15 and charged with possession of child pornography and bestiality following a GBI investigations.
Michael David Miller was arrested at his residence following the execution of a search warrant by the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigations, with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was related to an investigation pertaining to the online sexual exploitation of children.
Miller was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of bestiality. He was denied bond on Friday and is being held in the Butts County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children.
The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.
