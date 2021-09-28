ALBANY – The last four of 12 defendants, including a man from Jackson, convicted on federal dog fighting charges, were sentenced to federal prison on Sept. 24.
• Leslie Meyers aka Les, 45, of Tallahassee, Fla. was sentenced to serve a total of 123 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person with a prior felony conviction.
• Kizzy Solomon aka Kizzy Andrews, 44, of Camilla was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison after a federal jury convicted her on Tuesday, June 22, of 15-counts of aiding and abetting the possession and training of dogs for purposes of an animal fighting venture.
• Orlando Johnson aka OJ and Juiceman, 35, of Americus was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act.
• Kevin Charles aka Trinidad, 45, of Jackson was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act.
Six of their nine co-defendants received sentences ranging from 21 months in prison plus probation to 11 months in prison plus probation after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act. Three others received sentences ranging from seven months in prison to two years of probation after pleading guilty to attending an animal fighting venture (misdemeanor).
“Dog-fighting is vicious and illegal; it is also a breeding ground for other dangerous criminal activity that undermines the safety of our communities. Our office will not tolerate dog-fighting; we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable with federal prosecution,” said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner presided over the sentencing hearings. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, this case was based largely on a “two-card” dog fight in Sumter County that was disrupted by law enforcement while in progress on Jan. 21, 2017. According to court documents, Meyers traveled to the event from Florida with a dog, which he pitted in a fight against a dog handled by White. Meyers was in illegal possession of a pistol at the time of the fight.
Meyers’s dog was declared the winner of the dog fight but refused to complete a “courtesy scratch” – a macabre dog fighting ritual in which a dog who has already won is taken back to a corner of the ring and released one final time to attack the losing dog (or its dead body). The dog’s continuing “gameness” or willingness to attack garners extra prestige for the handler. After Meyers’s dog refused to complete the courtesy scratch, Meyers killed the dog. Law enforcement found this dog’s body under the bumper of Meyers’s car. Authorities also came upon two other live dogs in the middle of a fight, one of which had extensive injuries and had to be euthanized. After most participants fled the scene, agents recovered several firearms and approximately $18,000 in U.S. currency.
“The cruelty exhibited by these individuals has left a stain on the human psyche of our civilization,” said Jason Williams, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General. “This collaborative effort with our local and federal partners demonstrates that wherever you are, you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Search warrants executed later at the residences of some of the defendants revealed dozens of pit bull-type dogs housed in conditions consistent with dog fighting. Many of these dogs were emaciated and/or had scarring or injuries. Authorities also seized dog fighting equipment, including injectable veterinary steroids and a dog treadmill on which various dogs’ fighting histories, including whether they had perished during dog fights, was printed.
“The injuries that dogs suffer in fights are horrible enough, but this case shows how the cruelty of the dog fighting industry goes far beyond the fighting pit,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who engage in these crimes.”
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur County Animal Control.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane and Department of Justice Trial Attorney Ethan Eddy prosecuted the case.
