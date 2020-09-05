McDONOUGH - With an offense that never really got into full drive mode and a defense that got worn down by a bevy of backs for Ola, the Jackson Red Devils were on the losing end of 52-28 score.
Jackson fell behind 24-7 at the half, but the offense showed some signs of life in the second half, getting back to within 10 points of the lead twice.
Jackson got three of its four scores off of big plays. Okemus Grier ran a kickoff back 98 yards, Alex Patrick broke loose for an 89-yard touchdown run, and QB Carson Daly hit Cameron Edwards with a 66-yard bomb. Patrick added a second TD on a one yard plunge on Jackson's only long drive of the night.
There was one scary moment in the game when Jackson cornerback Dennis Foster ran into another defender in the second quarter and suffered a possible neck injury. An ambulance was called as medical personnel from both teams attended to him. Foster gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. He was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment. Jackson High Principal Will Rustin later posted on the school Facebook page Saturday morning later that Foster was treated and released to go home.
Ola got the scoring started on its first possession after Jackson took the opening kickoff, but failed to get a drive going. The Mustangs drove 55 yards on seven plays, with QB Jake Hall hooking up with Parker Reagin in the front corner of the endzone for a 28-yard TD pass. With the PAT, Ola held a 7-0 lead with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
But Jackson came right back, with Grier taking the kick off 98 yards for a score. With the PAT, the score was tied, 7-7, with 7:50 left in the first.
Ola started its second scoring drive late in the quarter and went 75 yards on 13 plays, moving the game into the second period before Hall scored on a three-yard run. With the PAT, the Mustangs led 14-7 with 10:02 left in the half.
After another Jackson drive faltered, Ola got the ball back at its own 36. Hall moved the Mustangs down the field, but on the third play, had his pass intercepted by Grier at the Jackson 18.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, a fumbled handoff on the second play gave the ball back to Ola at the Jackson 9.
It took the Mustangs four plays and a blocking flag before E.J. Harvey scored from eight yards out on a sweep. With the PAT, Ola held a 21-7 lead with 6:43 left.
It looked like the Mustangs would have another quick score after the kickoff was mishandled at the Jackson 28 and Ola recovered. Hall completed a pass to Jaden Barnes down to the 6-yard-line on the first play, but Micah Bell was hit hard at the 4 on the next play and the Red Devils recovered the ball to end the threat.
Late in the second quarter, Ola went 65 yards on eight plays, ending the drive and the half with a 22-yard field goal from Chase Folser to go into halftime with a 24-7 lead.
Midway through the third quarter, Ola went 81 yards on three play for another score. The big play was a 60-yard bomb from Hall to Freddie Felton, who stumbled and fell at the Jackson 24. Two plays later Naziq Dahniya went up the middle for 14 yards and the score. With the PAT, Ola led 31-7 with 7:11 left in the third.
Jackson got its only long drive of the night going after the kickoff, with a little help from Ola who fumbled a punt that Tyler Awtry recovered to keep the drive alive. The Red Devils went 68 yards on 13 plays, with Alex Patrick driving in from a yard out for the score. The PAT made it 31-14 with 4:37 left.
Jackson halted Ola's next drive and with time running out in the third, took over at their own 11-yard line following a punt. On the first play, Patrick appeared to be stopped up the middle, but he kept pushing and found daylight, running away from the Mustangs for 89 yards and his second TD of the night. With the PAT, Jackson had cut the lead to 10, 31-21, with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
But Ola's Jaden Barnes took the ensuing kickoff as his own 10 and ran it back to the Jackson 27. Three plays later, Bell went up the middle for the score. With the PAT, Ola led 38-21 with three seconds left in the third.
Jackson took the kickoff in the endzone to end the third, and started the final period on their own 35. Two plays saw a loss of nine yards and a gain of eight. On 3rd and 11, Biles unleashed a bomb to Cameron Edwards for a 66-yard touchdown. With the PAT, Jackson had again cut the lead to 10, 38-28, with 11:08 left in the game.
Ola went 80 yards on eight plays on its next drive, with Bell going up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown. With the PAT, the Mustangs extended their lead again to 45-28.
The Red Devils couldn't mount another attack and following a punt that was returned to the Jackson 36, Ola ended the scoring with a six-play, 36-yard drive, with Dahniya going over from six yards out for his second TD of the night. With the PAT, the final score was 52-28.
Jackson will have next week off to regroup, and will host Lamar County on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.