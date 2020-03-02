The Jackson boys soccer team is leaning on its youth this season, and every now and then, it pays off handsomely.
At no time was that more evident than last Thursday at Griffin, when freshman Azael Velasquez picked overtime as the setting for his first career varsity goal. With that score, the Red Devils earned a 2-1 victory over the Bears and improved to 4-3 seven games into the season.
"We have six freshmen that are major contributors to the varsity, which is quite a bit," coach Michael Smith said. "As far as our goals and assists are, we're probably getting half from freshmen, maybe even a little more than half."
The Red Devils' leading scorer is Peyton Zimmerman, who also kicks for the football team, with seven. That honor has been held by Ijore Trice the last two seasons, but the senior has been beset by injuries that had caused him to miss three games, with his status uncertain going into this week's big Region 4-AAA opener against Rutland.
Jackson's defense, led by senior Josh Hartman and anchored by three-year starting goalkeeper Michon Wright, has been a bright spot. Even though it came in a two-goal defeat, one of the Red Devils' best efforts came against Locust Grove.
"We're very tough defensively to score on," Smith said. "We've played a couple of good teams and have been able to limit their chances and goals. We played Locust Grove, a team that's had pretty good results, and held them to two."
That same Locust Grove team dropped 10 goals on Griffin, nine on Stockbridge.
Smith credits the Red Devils for their willingness to work hard because even though the freshmen come with limited experience, unlearning some of the recreation-league habits they've developed has been "an uphill battle."
Lady Devils
The Lady Devils, also blessed with youth, have improved under a new, but familiar face. Clyde Newman, who enjoyed success with the Henderson Middle School teams, has guided his Lady Devils to a 4-2-1 start.
Take a four-game sample — games against Mary Persons, Monticello, Luella and Locust Grove. With the exception of the Luella game, the Lady Devils have played better this year against teams that slowed them down last season. They beat Monticello 9-0, as opposed to only 3-0 last season. They lost by one goal to Mary Persons after falling by three in 2019. While their result against Luella was only marginally worse (a 10-3 loss instead of last year's 8-2), the Lady Devils gained a lot of ground on Locust Grove, fighting to a 3-3 tie after being routed 5-0 last season.
The soccer teams will play host to Pike County, one of the region's perennial powers, on Friday.
