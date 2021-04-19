The city of Jackson is researching an ordinance that would required rental property owners to fix up their residences and do background checks on potential renters, or face hefty fines. The ordinance comes as the police are looking to crack down on violence that has occurred in residential neighborhoods over the last few months.
Mayor Kay Pippin mentioned the proposed ordinance after a resident in the Pepperton (Pep) neighborhood came to the city council meeting on April 6 to ask that speed bumps that were taken up on W.W. Carr Avenue during water and sewer line replacement work be replaced because of cars speeding on the road. The resident noted that in the absence of the speed bumps, vehicles were speeding down the street and endangering children riding on bikes and scooters.
"We need to do something," he told the council. "Across from us is a little girl, and the only place she can ride her scooter right now is on her front porch. It is very heartbreaking and disheartening to see that.
"I'm so afraid I'm going to walk out on my front porch and see some kid riding a bicycle get run over. That is just a sight that I don't think I'll be able to take very well."
Pippin said she would see about getting the speed bumps put back down on Carr Ave. (The speed bumps were re-installed last week.)
The resident also expressed concern about loud parties at some houses on the street, someone shining lasers at drivers passing by, and gun shots at a nearby house the night before the meeting.
"I will congratulate Chief Morgan on the swift response your office provided," he told the council. "I called and in less than two minutes they (police officers) were roaring down W.W. Carr to where the shots came from... There are just a few houses, but it seems like the bad elements have returned."
Pippin asked that he and other residents report problem houses to the police.
"We can't stress enough that this entire community is going to have to help us," she said. "You can never hire enough police to be everywhere you want them all the time."
The mayor noted that the police department and the Butts County Sheriff's Office have started a new crime suppression unit to take care of some of the problems the city is having.
"It appears to be gang wannabe's," Pippin said. "I don't think they are full-fledged gangs like we hear about in the big urban centers, but we have some young people that I think are rapidly wasting their lives thinking that they might want to be a gang wannabe. We've got to help them, but we've also got to stop them in their tracks from this activity."
Pippin added that the city attorney and others are also researching an ordinance that will govern rental properties and their owners, "because 95% of all this activity that is occurring is coming out of rental properties, and we think that there is some responsibility that property owners have for those properties," she said. "Not the least of which is are they in good condition, are they rundown, do they need painting, do they have old cars sitting in the yard, do they just by their very appearance nurture bad activity?
"A lot is going to have to be done about background checks before a property owner rents to individuals," Pippin continued. "We had one situation where we had a big problem and we lowered the boom on that particular piece of property and they picked up and moved three streets over, and now we have a problem over there.
"So property owners are going to have to decide that there is more to it than just getting a check every month. That there is some responsibility for what goes on and who goes there. I think that will go a long way to help us."
Pippin noted that Jackson is not the first community to enforce an ordinance on rental property owners.
"Henry County has a plan in place," she said. "Property owners are given a warning the first time. The second time they are charged a fee of $1,000 if they have not corrected the problem. And after that, if they have not corrected it within five or six days, it is $1,000 a day. So this is serious business, and everybody is going to have to take some responsibility for it. We will be bringing you an ordinance that will put some teeth into what our police will be able to enforce."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.