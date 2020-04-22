Mayor Kay Pippin and the Jackson City Council are asking Jackson residents to "remain vigilant" against COVID-19 as the state begins to incrementally reopen select businesses.
On April 20, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to begin reopening certain businesses with specific restrictions and guidelines.
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists and massage therapists can begin basic operations on Friday, April 24.
These businesses must implement measures to mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 which include, but are not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves, separating workplaces by six feet, teleworking if possible and staggering shifts.
"Gov. Kemp further provided that all healthcare-related practices and services are to begin treating patients as soon as practicable," Pippin said in a news release April 21. "This order includes the performance of elective surgeries and will not be subject to minimum basic operations restrictions."
In-person church services will also be allowed to resume with strict social distancing rules in place. Kemp is urging faith leaders to keep their congregation safe by heeding the advice of public health officials and noted that online, call-in and drive-in services remain good options for religious institutions.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in service at restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, with specific social distancing guidelines and sanitation mandates. Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed.
The state’s shelter-in-place order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 30 for most Georgians. The medically fragile and elderly should make plans to shelter in place at least through May 13.
Pippin said she and the city council thank the the citizens of Jackson for their continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
"We have come together as a community to support each other and our local economy. However, we ask that you continue to remain vigilant against this disease as our state incrementally opens. Please continue to follow CDC guidance and to shelter in place as often as possible."
