BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Local Jackson Lake and surrounding lakes agent Wally Cawthon was honored with the Big Wave Award for his achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 8th Annual National Agent Summit, held Oct. 12-14. The Big Wave Award is given to agents with total transaction volume of $10 million or more between Sept. 1, 2020 and August 21, 2021.
“Wally continues to impress with his hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present him with this major award,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “The Big Wave Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors,” Phillips said. “Agents like Wally are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”
Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Lake Homes Realty is the nation’s largest lake-focused real estate company. Lake Homes Realty provides full-service, multi-state real estate brokerage services in 34 states and growing. LakeHomes.com has more than 70,000 lake properties listed, totaling $30 billion. Inc. Magazine has ranked Lake Homes Realty as one of the fastest-growing companies for the past five years. For more on Wally Cawthon and Lake Homes Realty, visit www.lakehomes.com.
