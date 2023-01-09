Since 2017, a group of Butts County resident and cancer survivor Sallie Whitaker’s friends have braved the winter temperatures and jumped into Jackson Lake to support her and raise money for cancer research. Dubbed the Jackson Lake Polar Plunge, this year’s event was held Sunday, Jan. 1.

The polar plunge is the brainchild of Jackson Lake neighbors Bill and Beth English and Scott and Melodie Thurston. The Jackson Lake neighbors co-host the event each year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News