Since 2017, a group of Butts County resident and cancer survivor Sallie Whitaker’s friends have braved the winter temperatures and jumped into Jackson Lake to support her and raise money for cancer research. Dubbed the Jackson Lake Polar Plunge, this year’s event was held Sunday, Jan. 1.
The polar plunge is the brainchild of Jackson Lake neighbors Bill and Beth English and Scott and Melodie Thurston. The Jackson Lake neighbors co-host the event each year.
“At first, it was just me and Bill jumping in and then two or three more joined in and before you knew it, we had six or eight,” said Thurston. “We have brunch and enjoy some fun and fellowship and then we go and jump in, which lasts less than five minutes.”
Luckily for the plungers, this year the outdoor temperature was 60 degrees and the water temperature was 41 degrees.
“We have jumped in 25-degree weather,” said Thurston, who no longer jumps in the cold water due to health issues. “We like doing it, and we always welcome new people to come and jump in with us and help raise money to support Sallie.”
Bill English did jump in this year and says it was much warmer than the year the temperature outside was 28 degrees.
“It was a shock when you first got in, but once we got back out of the water, it was fine since it was 70 outside,” he said.
This year’s event has raised $1,805 for Piedmont Fayette Cancer Wellness, a program that provides cancer patients with free support groups, exercise and fitness classes, massage therapy, music relaxation sessions, nutrition and cooking classes and more.
Whitaker, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2013, selected the Piedmont program because she knows first hand about the programs there. After chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, radiation treatments and lots of prayer, she has been declared cancer-free.
“My daughter and I originally raised money for a national breast cancer organization. After learning about what Piedmont Cancer Wellness does for cancer patients, we decided to contribute to an organization where we could see our donation in action,” said Whitaker. “The services and classes available help the patients through what is a terrible time in their lives. As a nine-year stage 4 breast cancer survivor, I’ve seen first-hand what the cancer journey is like. It is our desire to help other patients as much as we can.”
Donations are still being accepted for this year's event. Call Beth English at 404-259-0059 for more information. Checks should be made to “Sallie Whitaker/Cancer Walk Fund.” CashApp donations should go to $BethEnglishPersonal.
To date, the Jackson Lake Polar Plunge has earned close to $10,000.
“We are so grateful for Sallie’s generosity and support of Thomas F. Chapman Family Cancer Wellness at Piedmont Fayette,” said Kirsten Soriano, program coordinator and health coach with Cancer Wellness. “Our goal is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and Sallie’s donation helps us continue to impact the lives of patients and their caregivers.”