The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team swept through the Burke County Lady Bears, 3-0, on Oct. 19 to get their first win in the AAA state volleyball playoffs and advance to the Sweet 16.
Jackson will host the Hart County Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the first match starting at 10 a.m. The winner advances to the Elite 8.
Hart County finished second in Area 8, and defeated Ringgold in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lady Devils won, 25-6, 25-8, and 25-14 against Burke County, but after a week off between the end of the region tournament and the start of the state playoffs, they appeared sluggish. But coach Alisha Hall said it was more of a case of Jackson playing at Burke County’s pace.
“It was the pace of the game,” Hall said. “They (Burke County) played a slower paced game and my girls played with them. I tried to get them hyped back up to play at their pace.”
Hall said her Lady Devils have to be ready to play Saturday.
“We’ve got to be prepared.”
