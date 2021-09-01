The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team honored its five seniors following its match with Mundy’s Mill High School on Aug. 31.
Seniors Lexi Cook, Kaitlyn Eidson, Katie Etheridge, Riley Morgan, and Emilie Trimble were escorted by the their parents and siblings and presented flowers and other gifts by the team and booster club.
Lexi Cook
Lexi Cook was escorted by her father and mother, Jeff and Tonya Cook. Her accomplishments on the court include:
• Varsity starter as a freshman
• All-Area Honorable Mention 2019
• Positive Athlete Georgia nominee in the 9th, 10th, and 11th grades
Cook is dual-enrolled at Gordon State College in Barnesville and will earn an associate degree in Psychology in December and will graduate from Gordon in May, three weeks before she graduates from Jackson. She plans to continue her education at the University of Georgia and earn her master in Accounting.
Kaitlyn Eidson
Kaitlyn Eidson was escorted by her mother and father, Christy and Robert Eidson, and brothers Chris and Tech. Her accomplishments on the court include:
• Varsity starter as a freshman
• All Area First Team 2019
• Area 2-AAA Player of the Year 2019
• GVCA All-State First Team 2019 (First Lady Devil to win All-State honors)
• All Area 2-AAA First Team 2020
• Area 2-AAA Player of the Year 2020 (tied with teammates Riley Morgan and Emilie Trimble)
Eidson plans to attend college and complete a bachelor's degree in Biology, then continue to medical school and complete the necessary requirements to become an anesthesiologist.
Katie Ethridge
Katie Ethridge was escorted by her mother and father, Cindy and John Ethridge, and her brother Cameron. Her accomplishments on the court include:
• Area 2-AAA First Team 2020
Ethridge plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in Journalism.
Riley Morgan
Riley Morgan was escorted by her mother and father, Kelly and Andy Morgan, and her sisters Kara and Lillian. Her accomplishments on the court include:
• Varsity starter as a freshman
• All Area First Team 2019
• GVCA All-State Team 2020
• Area 2-AAA First Team 2020
• 1,000 Career Digs 2020
• Area 2-AAA Player of the Year (tied with teammates Kaitlyn Eidson and Emilie Trimble)
• Positive Athlete Georgia nominee 9th and 11th grades
• Positive Athlete Georgia South Atlanta Regional Winner 11th grade
• Academic All-American AAU Jr. National Championship 2021 (club ball)
Morgan plans to pursue a career in healthcare as a nurse practitioner, possibly in the area of endocrinology.
Emilie Trimble
Emilie Trimble was escorted by her mother and father, Tammy and Michael Trimble, and her brother Kenneth. Her accomplishments on the court include:
• All-Area First Team 2020
• Area 2-AAA Player of the Year 2020 (tied with teammates Kaitlyn Edison and Riley Morgan)
• 1,000 Career Assists 2020
Trimble plans to pursue a career in nursing.
