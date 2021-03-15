The Jackson Lady Devils remain unbeaten this soccer season after two road wins last week. The Lady Devils defeated Crawford County in Roberta on Mar. 9, 10-0, and Crisp County in Cordele on Mar. 12, 6-1. Jackson is 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in region 2-AAA.
Coach Clyde Newman said Crawford's soccer program is young and they are in single A, but they are athletic and played with a high intensity.
Our girls moved the ball well and played well," Newman said. "I was very proud of the way they played and encouraged if we could play as well or better Friday against Crisp, we could have a positive result."
Newman said Crisp was a very well organized and trained team, especially defensively, and are still proud of being the Region 1-AAA champions from two years ago.
"They were proudly displaying their Region 1-AAA Region Championship Banner from 2019," he said. "Our girls used Tuesday's match against Crawford as a stepping stone and played even better Friday. Ball movement was excellent and the girls really came together as a team.
"Brionna Abercrombie and Mallory Shurtz each had one assist and one goal. Katherine Hagans had two assists. Ansley McCord had one assist. Jorgia Norsworthy and Riley Morgan had one goal each, and Emily Cosby had one assist and two goals."
Jackson traveled to ACE (Academy for Classical Education) in Macon Tuesday for a non-region game. They host Peach County Friday night at 6 p.m. in another region contest.
