After making it to the state volleyball tournament for the last three years, with the last two years being as region champs under coach Michael Smith, anyone would be understandably nervous about following in Smith’s footsteps. Smith’s wife finished up medical school at Mercer University last spring and they moved to Texas for her residency.
Filling Smith’s seat this season will be Alisha Hall, who was Smith’s assistant coach. With a veteran team led by five seniors, Hall is apprehensive about her first season as head varsity coach, claiming that she calls Smith once a week for advice, but also excited about the possibilities.
“We have been practicing since June,” Hall said. “We’ve got a well-oiled machine coming through.
“The teams are shaping up well,” she added. “I’m excited about this season. We’ve got five seniors this year, one junior, and two sophomores on varsity, and then our JV consists of freshmen and sophomores.”
Last week the varsity and junior varsity players went through a week of camp in the Jackson High gym with two coaches from Gold Medal Squared, an organization that Smith began using when he became the head coach.
“This is a program and the foundations that we use for the volleyball programs here at Jackson,” Hall said. “They have a coaching staff that comes out to our school and actually coaches for the camp. We always start back at the foundations and the basics, and they go through the skills and techniques of the pass and the spike and the serve, and then we get into the rotations and the transitions. It’s very helpful for the girls. The girls are improving this week and getting a lot of awesome information.”
The Lady Devils will have their first match, a scrimmage game, at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, next week on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the second day of school for Jackson. The Lady Devils’ first home match will be Tuesday, Aug. 10, against Stratford Academy and Union Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.