The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team was set to open their season schedule on Tuesday with a double-header at Druid Hills High School in Decatur, taking on Druid Hills and Heritage High School from Conyers. But with Rockdale County making the decision last Friday to cancel all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns, that took care of their game with Heritage.
But Jackson did get in a scrimmage game last Thursday against Prince Avenue. The Lady Devils played hard and saw some improvement, but lost all three matches by scores of 25-16, 25-6, and 25-18.
The Lady Devils will face more competition Saturday at the Southside Classic at Locust Grove High School.
