The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team showed why they are the defending 2-AAA Area Champions as they defeated three area foes on Saturday.
“We played great this weekend,” said Coach Micheal Smith. “We dominated the region at home and proved we are the team to beat.”
Jackson hosted Upson-Lee, Peach County, and Americus-Sumter on Sept. 26, with none of their opponents scoring more than 10 points in a match.
Against the Lady Knights of Upson-Lee, the Lady Devils won the first set, 25-8, and the second set, 25-6.
Peach County put up the most fight, but Jackson came out on top in the first set, 25-8, and in the second set, 25-10.
The Lady Devils made quick work of Americus-Sumter, winning both sets by identical scores of 25-2.
Jackson is a perfect 6-0 and alone in first in the area. Pike County is in second with a 5-1 record, and Peach County, Mary Persons and Upson-Lee are all tied for third with 3-3 records. Central Macon is in sixth with a 1-5 record, and Americus-Sumter is winless in seventh with a 0-6 record.
Jackson has a series of non-region games coming up this week. They hosted Strong Rock Christian School on Sept. 28, and face Spalding High School in Griffin on Sept. 29. On Oct. 1, they travel to Strong Rock in Locust Grove to face Strong Rock and Woodland High School.
The Lady Devils have clinched first place and a bye through the first round of the Area 2-AAA Tournament, which will be held Oct. 6-8 at Jackson High School. Jackson will play the winner of the Mary Persons/Upson-Lee game on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with the winner of that game playing in the area finals on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. All matches are best 3 of 5.
