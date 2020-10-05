The Jackson Lady Devils have clinched first place and a bye through the first round of the Area 2-AAA Tournament, which will be held Oct. 6-8 at Jackson High School. Jackson will play the winner of the Mary Persons/Upson-Lee game on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with the winner of that game playing in the area finals on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. All matches are best 3 of 5. In the photo, Riley Morgan sets the ball during a recent match.
featured
Jackson Lady Devils hosting Area 2-AAA Volleyball Tournament Oct. 6-8
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featured
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
- By Chiamaka Ofulue, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heiress sentenced to nearly seven years in Nxivm case, more than recommended sentence
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County "closely monitoring the activity" on the site of a proposed rock quarry, says Commissioner Russ Crumbley
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Scientists create 'super enzyme' that eats plastic bottles six times faster
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 see jump in Georgia after Labor Day holiday period
- Dr. Ed Hoard and Judy Yielding leading worship at Indian Springs Amphitheater on Oct. 4, Nov. 1
- Gordon State College adds four faculty to Chancellor's Learning Scholars
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home with deep water frontage selling for $989k
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn Football
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Best small towns to live in across America
- Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K
- 7 tips to enhance homemade soup
- ON THE MARKET: 3 bedroom Jackson home features sunroom and "she shed"
- Most common jobs held by women today
- Foods to avoid when using a multicooker, Instant Pot
- 50 best live albums of all time
Latest News
- Jackson Lady Devils hosting Area 2-AAA Volleyball Tournament Oct. 6-8
- MORRIS: Be patient and wait on God's timetable
- Lady Devils win three region contests last week and face four more this week
- Football returns Oct. 9 as Jackson honors its senior players, cheerleaders and band members
- Two constitutional amendments, one referendum on statewide ballot
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who do you think won the first presidential debate?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.