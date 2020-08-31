The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team held Senior Night for their three seniors on Aug. 19, honoring Kyaira Greer, Kyndell Spohn, and Alyssa Barnes.
• Kyaira Greer was named an Honorable Mention on the All-Region team last year as Jackson won the Area Championship. She plays middle blocker. She was escorted by her mother and sister, Valencia Travis and Prischa Brooks.
• Kyndell Spohn has been a member of the Lady Devils volleyball team for three years. She is a defensive specialist. She was escorted by her father and step-mother, Kevin and Ashley Spohn.
• Alyssa Barnes has been named First Team All-Region for the past two years. She's an outside hitter for the Lady Devils. She was escorted by her father and mother, Jon and Joan Barnes.
Jackson hosted Jones County and Stratford Academy and also honored their seniors. Jones County had five seniors: Jordenn Jones, Harley Bryant, Jasmine Downing, Kaitlyn Pauldo, and Skye Gorman. Stratford had two seniors: Nora Jorgensen and Harmony Nagle.
