The Jackson Lady Devils became the Region 2-AAA champions April 1 with a hard fought, 2-1 win over Pike County before the Lady Devils' home crowd. Jackson remains perfect on the season with an 11-0 record overall, 6-0 in the region.
There are no games next week with Jackson on spring break. They take on Ola in a non-region match on April 15, and then they will be the No. 1 seed in 2-AAA when the state playoffs begin on April 22. With other regions still in action, it is not yet known who they will face in the first round or if they will be at home or on the road.
The Red Devils lost a tough match to the Pirates, 10-1. Jackson will finish in the top 4 in the region, but with a record of 7-6 oveall and 5-2 in the region, and with the rest of region still playing, it is not yet known which seed they will be. They also face Ola on April 15, and the boys state playoffs begin on April 23.
Lady Devils 2
Lady Pirates 1
Good defensive work on behalf of the Lady Devils made the difference in the game. Coach Clyde Newman hoped to take advantage of the cool wind blowing.
"There was a stiff wind from the north which we wanted to defend in the first half if possible, so we would have the wind with us in the second half," he said. "The first half proved very tough, and our girls exerted an enormous amount of energy defending the downwind goal.
"It was also during the first half that the only goal of the match was scored," Newman added. "Ansley McCord was fouled in the box and Mallory Shurtz buried the penalty kick!"
Newman's weather forecast for the second half didn't pan out as the wind died down, but the Lady Devils' defense picked up the slack.
"Our wings did a great job helping us defend while also attacking," the coach said. "Our defense and midfield had an exceptional match chalking up yet another clean sheet, and our speed up top kept Pike's back line at mid field all night."
Coach Newman praised his Lady Devils for their efforts all season, and for the support they've received.
"All our girls left everything they had on the field," he said. "I cannot even express how proud we are of them. We are so appreciative of our BCSS family, our fans, and especially our parents, and player' families for all the support. It makes a huge difference playing at home in front of a big crowd! Congratulations to our Lady Devils: Region 2-AAA Champions!
Pirates 10
Red Devils 1
Coach Michael Smith said his Red Devils played well despite the final score, and hopes they can continue to improve during the playoffs.
"Pike was an extremely talented team with a lot of depth and played a good game," he said. "I was proud of the way we battled and kept our composure throughout the match. I'm looking forward to continuing to improve coming back out of the break."
