Coaches, students and parents came together on Dec. 15 to honor the Jackson High School Lady Devils volleyball team on their awards night. Varsity and JV players received certificates, with some receiving letters for their jackets for the first time, while others received bars to go on their letters.
Athletic Director Mickey Moody opened the program by thanking the parents and coaches for their efforts this season.
"Parents, thank you so much for your support of our season," Moody said. "Your girls worked hard every single day. To the girls, I've seen how hard you worked throughout the summer and the course of the season. Kudos to you and your season.
"Coach Smith has been the staple for our program," Moody continued.He has set the bar for volleyball in our area. He is very meticulous with his practice plan and his coaching, and the impact he is making with our girls, and we really do appreciate your leadership.
"I also want to thank Coach Hall for her leadership and the impact she is making with those JV girls. We look forward to many more successful years with the volleyball team.
Coach Alisha Hall stated she was proud of the JV team.
"We played through some diverse challenges this year with Covid and with our practices," she said. "I just appreciate how hard you all worked through this season."
Hall then handed out certificates to the JV players.
Coach Michael Smith reminisced about the season and having to deal with the pandemic and the restrictions put on the team.
"I remember thinking in April how lucky we would be to get to this moment and how special it would be to at least be able to get together and play some," he said. "It was definitely a late start compared to what we're used to. We weren't able to get as much work in during the summer, but just being happy at that time that we could play and be able to have a season.
"Having a second straight year of not dropping a single set in region play is a great accomplishment," he continued. "That's two years in a row of making it all the way without a stumbling block as we go.
"Playing in the third straight region championship game for this program and winning the second straight, to be back-to-back champs is a special recognition for this team. Being the third straight team to make it to the second round (of the state playoffs) is really showing how far we've come as a program with the 83 wins we were able to get in the last three years.
"I'm very proud of this team and really proud of the way we worked. This does not come by accident. I know I push you guys really hard, and I think it is impressive the way you've risen to the challenge and continue to do what it takes."
The varsity players received certificates, letters and/or bars to go on their letters.
Kaitlyn Eidson, Emilie Trimble, Alyssa Barness, and Riley Morgan were honored for being named to the All-Area 2AAA Volleyball First Team, while Kyaira Greer and Katie Etheridge were honored for being named Honorable Mentions.
Eidson and Trimble also shared the honor of being named the All-Area 2-AAA Player of the Year in Volleyball, while Morgan was honored for being named to the AAA GVCA (Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association) All-State Team. Morgan is the second Lady Devil to be named to the GVCA All-State Team in Lady Devil history (Eidson was the first last year).
