He has competed all over the world and visited over 100 countries. He’s seen championship runs in Japan, European tours with WWE, and of course performed in sold out venues all over the United States. He’s even put his talents on display for royal families. But one thing “The Big LG” Doc Gallows is proud to tell you is that, no matter what part of the world he lays his head down in, his heart and soul remains firmly planted in Butts County.
Gallows first fell in love with the area while working for Deep South Wrestling in the early days of his career. That passion has only grown during his 15 years of trekking around the globe as a top star in professional wrestling. In a business where “home” is often just the next hotel room or airport lobby, Doc said “Having my roots planted here in Jackson is what has kept me strong." He enjoys being out among the community and feeling the warmth and brotherhood he receives. “Everyone just comes together here. It’s not about politics or differences. It just feels like family."
A recent move to IMPACT Wrestling coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has presented him with a unique opportunity that he has long wished for. Gallows now has the chance to be home more than ever and he’s certainly making the most of it. In addition to appearing for IMPACT each Tuesday night, he continues to train the next generation of wrestling stars at his Good Brothers Dojo in McDonough. He also runs a wildly popular podcast, launched his own PPV series over the summer, and on Saturday, Sept. 26, he’s bringing his family friendly brand of entertainment back to the people of Jackson with Lariato Pro Wrestling.
Last year Lariato hosted the inaugural Neiron Ball Legacy Scholarship Wrestling Show and delighted the crowd. The event was a big success with 100% of the proceeds going to the scholarship fund and even saw local Jackson High Football Coach Dary Myricks get in on the action. This year, Gallows says the sky is the limit.
“We had to go as big as possible. The people of this community just need it. With all that they have been through this year, we have a chance to give them some much needed escape.”
This year Gallows is bringing his tag team partner “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, a man with whom he has captured titles in some of the biggest promotions in wrestling, and the two “Good Brothers” cannot wait to finally be in action again in front of a live crowd. The event also features current IMPACT World Champion Eric Young, as well as an impressive list of his former coworkers. Fourteen-year WWE vet Heath, Bryan Myers f/k/a Curt Hawkins, and Chris Masters are all performing in this star studded line up. Rocky Romero from New Japan Pro Wrestling will also be appearing and fans will have an extra treat as the VP of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore, will be live in Jackson to witness the filming of this Impact Plus show.
“This is a lineup that fans would typically see in a major city for a $60 and up ticket price. I wanted to bring affordability with superstars kids could only dream about seeing live to Jackson," said Gallows. "For $10 a ticket we welcome everyone to come and join the fun. From your 3-year-old child to your 90-year-old grandparent, this is the show of 2020 not to miss. Spend time as a family and make a sign for your favorite wrestler and bring extra cash for the fresh popcorn and hotdogs from the concession stand that the wonderful staff at the recreation department will be selling."
The “Jackson Jam” is on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Butts County Recreation Department located at 567 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson. Gates open at 6 p.m. for face painting; bell time is 7:30 p.m. Bring your own chair for social distancing fun. Gallows added “thank you to the Marked Society out of Locust Grove and McDonough, Sheriff Gary Long and Mary Lynn Overbey with the Butts County Recreation Department for making this event happen." Advanced $10 tickets can be purchased online at www.theLPWG.com
