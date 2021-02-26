The city of Jackson has installed a new, state-of-the-art exercise and fitness pad at the Pepperton Park. Equipment includes a rower, elliptical, single butterfly, pull-down, chest press, and a 4-person leg press. The pad is located in the corner of the park near WW Carr Ave. and 8th St. The pad is ADA compliant including a roll-up ramp. The fitness pad is available for anyone over 14 years old to use.
“The fitness pad is a wonderful opportunity for those who don’t have the space for exercise equipment, have never had access to quality exercise equipment, or just want to get outdoors and workout with friends,” said Mayor Kay Pippin, “I can think of no better way to create a healthy community atmosphere than a good workout in the clean air and lovely surroundings at Pepperton Park!”
Users must read the posted rules governing use of the pad and follow all instructions. All users are encouraged to use the facilities responsibly: wash hands with soap and water prior to and after use, take breaks to sanitize hands, try to maintain six-foot separation between users, avoid using if crowded, take trash with you, stay at home if not feeling well or if exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19, and be courteous and respectful of others.
According to Life & Health Network, physical inactivity is in the top 5 risk factors for death in the United States. Even moderate exercise can help with mental health, cognitive health, sleep quality, cancer prevention, immune functions, high blood pressure and more. And it can be fun!
To familiarize residents with the equipment and how to maximize workouts, the city has engaged an ISSA Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach, Olivia Moncrief, to be on site to provide an orientation on use of the equipment during the month of March. Olivia will be on site every Saturday afternoon in March, 1-3 p.m. – weather permitting. Everyone is urged to take of advantage of these free sessions with Olivia!
