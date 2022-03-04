For the second time in a little over 16 months, the city of Jackson is having to increase residential garbage pickup rates. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved at their March 1 meeting to increase the charge from the current $10.50 per month to $14 per month, beginning May 1.
In December 2020 the council had approved a 50-cent increase in the rate from $10 to $10.50 per month. That rate took effect January 1, 2021.
Both times the rate increases have come because of increased costs for the cityservice provider. In 2020, Advanced Disposal Services needed the increase after Republic Services Pine Ridge Landfill increased its tipping fees following the passage of House Bill 792 by the Georgia General Assembly in May 2019. The bill increased the host fees for landfills, and the landfills in turn increased the tipping fees for their customers, and the increase was passed on down the line.
This time Waste Management, which purchased Advanced Disposal Services in 2020, stated in an email to Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey that their costs have increased as a result of the pandemic.
“Labor cost was the main driver for this increase,” wrote Steve Edwards, public sector services manager for Waste Management, “but there are other increased costs such as fuel, resin, steel, and increased costs due to supply chain pressures.”
Edwards went on to state that Waste Management is hoping to get an automated side-load truck to service the Jackson area, which would mean one person in a truck using a joystick to control an automated lift arm that would empty carts in the truck, versus the current two-person truck of a driver and helper.
“I do not have a timeline on this, but automated trucks are now the industry trend because it is safer, has smart truck technology, and is less likely to impact operations in case another (Covid-19) variant breaks out,” wrote Edwards.
The council’s motion to increase residential garbage pickup rates from $10.50 to $14 per month included a $62,000 city budget amendment to cover the cost of the increase and an increase in the number of residential trash carts now needed because of new homes that have been built in the last two years.
