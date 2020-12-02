Residents and businesses in the city of Jackson will see an increase in their garbage pick up rates beginning in January 2021, following approval of the increase by the Jackson City Council at their Nov. 13 meeting.
Residential customers who have been paying $10 a month will see an increase to $10.50 a month. Commercial customers who have been paying $20 a month will see an increase to $21 a month.
Mayor Kay Pippin advised the council that the increase was passed on to the city by its vendor, Advanced Disposal Services (ADS), after Republic Services Pine Ridge Landfill increased its tipping fees to ADS and other garbage companies following the passage of House Bill 792 by the Georgia General Assembly in May 2019.
"The bill increased the host fee for landfills, which is the amount that they pay to the community for the privilege of being there," Pippin said. "For example, this landfill (Pine Ridge) has been out here 20-25 years, and it is my understanding they were still paying the same amount of money that they had always paid since day one for the ability to be in our community, even though it (the landfill) has grown in capacity and the impact of trucks and so forth has had a bigger impact on our community. Since many of the landfills would not renegotiate their host fees with their communities, a piece of legislation was passed that mandates that landfills increase the amount that they were giving their communities. I was told that this bill's passage will mean a $1 million increase to Butts County per year.
"Like everything in a free market place, it trickles on down the line," Pippin continued, "and the next thing we knew is the vendor who picks up our garbage and takes care of those things (ADS) increased their fee to us, and we, in turn, have to increase the fee to our customers so that we are not subsidizing garbage bills."
Pippin noted that the city absorbed the fee increase for 2019 and 2020, but saw the need to pass it on to customers for 2021, and included it in the 2021 budget.
"This is not be a revenue source for the city of Jackson," she said. "This is simply money we are collecting and passing on because those fees have been increased."
The council voted 4-0 to approve the rate increases. Council member Ricky Johnson was absent.
Garbage customers will also start noticing a change in the name of the service that picks up for Jackson in 2021. At their Dec. 1 meeting, the council was advised that ADS has been acquired by Waste Management Inc. The current contract with the city will remain in effect, and the only difference that will be seen beginning sometime in 2021 is a rebranding of the ADS trucks, waste and recycling containers, dumpsters and compactor units, to reflect the Waste Management name, logos, colors and service marks.
