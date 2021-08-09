The Jackson Red Devils will have the first test of their 2021 football season when they host Jasper County at Red Devil Hill on Friday, Aug. 13 for a scrimmage game beginning at 7 p.m.
The Red Devils will open their season with a pair of home games, taking on non-region AAAAA foe Ola on Aug. 20, and then hosting AA Laney on Aug. 27. Their last non-region game is Sept. 3 when they travel to Barnesville to take on AA Lamar County.
They open their 2-AAA region schedule with a bye and two away games. They have a bye the week of Sept. 10, then head to Crisp County on Sept. 17, and Pike County on Sept. 26.
Jackson hosts Central Macon on Oct. 1, then has Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 8 against Americus-Sumter. They’re back on the road to take on Peach County on Oct. 22 and Mary Persons on Oct. 29, and finish the regular season at home on Nov. 5 against Upson-Lee.
