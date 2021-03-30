Jackson High School hosted the first annual James “Jay” Rollerson Memorial Relays on Saturday, March 27, with 10 high schools teams from around the area taking part.
Coach Rollerson was hired by Jackson High School in the late 1980’s and turned the once-struggling track and field program around, leading them to several top 3 finishes in the state meet, which still remains the school’s highest finish ever.
Rollerson moved on to Stone Mountain High, which he led to a second place finish at the state meet before retiring in 2013.
But Rollerson couldn’t stay away and became a part-time coach at Newton High School in Covington, where he was an assistant on the 2016 boys’ State Champion team and the girls’ two-time region champion team.
In May 2020, Rollerson passed away from a heart attack at home.
Coach Rollerson instilled the values of promoting community citizenship, good sportsmanship, and physical and mental development through healthy, organized competition in the athletes he coached during his lengthy career, and the James Rollerson Memorial Relays were created this year by Jackson High School in his honor.
Red Devils
Eagle’s Landing High School from McDonough won the boys track and field competition. Heritage High School from Conyers was 2nd, Statesboro High finished 3rd, and Jackson was 4th. Spalding was 5th, Newton 6th, Griffin 7th, Westover High from Albany was 8th, Lakeside from Evans was 9th, and Frederick Douglass High from Atlanta was 10th.
The Red Devils got 1st place finishes from Carlos Barlow in the 110 Meter Hurdles, and Cameron Edwards in the High Jump.
Individual and relay results of the points finishers for Jackson:
♦ 200 Meter Dash: 7th — Amari Stodghill, 22.72; 8th — Dennis Foster, 22.90.
♦ 400 Meter Dash: 3rd — Carlos Barlow, 54.09; 4th — Dennis Foster, 54.76.
♦ 110 Meter Hurdles: 1st — Carlos Barlow, 1st, 15.87.
♦ 4x100 Meter Relay: 3rd — Dawson Livingston, Felix Hixson, Clayton Hixson, Nakeyviean Lyons, 43.78.
♦ 4x200 Meter Relay: 6th — Jacob Mobley, Janalian Fears, Jah’Marian Webb, Frederick Akins, 1:43.45.
♦ 4x800 Meter Relay: 5th — Jaden Taylor, Javier Reynolds, Travian Mann, Corbin Presley, 10:00.49.
♦ 800 Meter Sprint Relay: 5th — Jacob Mobley, Nakeyviean Lyons, Frederick Akins, JaNalian Fears, 1:52.72.
♦ High Jump: 1st — Cameron Edwards, 6’00”; Tied 5th — Carlos Barlow, 5’6”.
♦ Long Jump: 2nd — Dennis Foster, 20’8.50”.
♦ Triple Jump: 6th — Okemus Grier, 37’8”.
♦ Shot Put: 2nd — Felix Hixon, 41’8”; 4th — Dawson Livingston, 38’7”.
♦ Discus: 2nd — Dawson Livingston, 128’2”.
Lady Devils
Maynard H. Jackson High School in Atlanta won the girls track and field competition. Heritage High 2nd, Newton was 3rd, Statesboro 4th, Lakeside of Evans 5th, Eagle’s Landing 6th, Griffin 7th, and Jackson was 8th. Spalding was 9th and Westover was 10th.
Individual and relay results of the points finishers for Jackson:
♦ 200 Meter Dash: 6th — Kyla Head, 26.82.
♦ 4x200 Meter Relay: 3rd — Tenison Myricks, Bailee Gavel, Ah’Ziyah Freeman, Macey Batchelor, 1:59.54.
♦ 4x400 Meter Relay: 6th — Jakeaira Conwell, Serenity Bland, Brionna Abercrombie, Kyla Head, 5:08.65.
♦ 800 Meter Sprint Relay: 4th — Brionna Abercrombie, Ah’Ziyah Freeman, Alaya Roberts, Jakyia Cummings, 2:18.85.
♦ Long Jump: 8th — Alaya Roberts, 15’2.5”.
♦ Triple Jump: Tied 4th — Alaya Roberts, 32’2”.
